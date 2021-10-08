Reacting to the grim situation in Jammu and Kashmir where civilians are regularly being targeted by terrorists, Dushyant Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit spoke exclusively to Republic and talked about possible solutions he feels could better the situation as he raised questions on the administration.

Although Jammu and Kashmir authorities have been taking several steps to combat the situation, the Union territory's minority community do not have that sense of security, Bhat said. In the past four days, five civilians including two Kashmiri Pandits, and a Sikh lost their lives to terrorist attacks in the UT.

Dushyant Bhat fumes while mentioning that nothing is clear and no one is talking about why these killings are happening.

"There is some kind of insecurity that is getting spread. My mother was here with me and she could resee the 90s happening, nothing is clear, why exactly these people are being killed is not talked about so all these things are creating ambiguity. To make sure that we are not a target the idea is to move out of this place right now. As far as the local population is concerned they also don't know what is happening. For us reliving these incidents makes us even more scared and we don't want to relive so that's why we are trying to run away but there are locals who don't have the option to run away so they are just sticking in their homes and not moving out," Bhat said.

Questions raised on administration

While marking the problems of locals as well as the minority community, Bhat asserted, "Considering all these things I am wondering what are we doing as an administration and (what the) government is doing to make sure that people like myself can have security and move out and roam around without any fear."

'Where is the sense of security?'

Acknowledging that lives in Jammu and Kashmir are at stake, Dushyant Bhat said that it all comes down to the administration. "Where is the sense of security?" he asked.