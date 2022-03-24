Kashmiri Pandits consider Bal Thackeray as their idol: Sena MP

Nanded, Mar 24 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandits consider Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as their idol since he had helped some of them settle in Maharashtra after they were targeted by terrorists and forced to leave their homes in the Valley in 1990s, party secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said here on Thursday.

He said the late Bal Thackeray also made arrangements for the education of displaced Kashmiri students in Maharashtra.

"The world knows what the (then) government and administration were doing when the Pandits were made to run out of Kashmir. The late Shiv Sena supremo helped these Pandits settle in Maharashtra. Balasaheb Thackeray is considered an idol by Kashmir Pandits who are settled in Maharashtra," the Sena MP told reporters here.

Desai was in Nanded in central Maharashtra to take part in 'Shiv Sampark Abhiyan', a mass contact programme organized by his party, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Asked whether he has seen the much talked about Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files', based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the Sena leader replied in the negative but added he has read the movie's reviews.

In reply to a question, Desai said the government of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray doesn't do politics of revenge. PTI COR AW RSY RSY

