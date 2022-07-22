Kashmiri Pandits Continue Protests Demanding Relocation From Valley Over Targeted Killings

Clarion calls for relocation reverberated across Jammu and Kashmir as scores of Kashmiri Pandits staged protests reiterating their demands to be shifted to safer locations across the country. Friday's demonstrations marked the 71st day of the ongoing protests against recent incidents of targeted killings in the valley.

The Kashmiri Pandit employees on Friday took to the streets holding placards and shouting slogans like "Bloodshed won't work" and "Our only demand is relocation" as they demanded safer relocation from Kashmir. Since the targeted killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit employee on May 12, the community members along with other Hindu minority communities in the region have been holding protests demanding to be moved to a safer place.

Speaking to reporters, one of the protestors said, "For the last 72 days, from the brutal killing of Rahul Bhat, all the PM package, as well as non-PM package employees who worked in Kashmir, are boycotting the duties. A series of targeted killings started in Kashmir. People were killed in their offices, on roads and at shops."

Adding further, he said, "We demand the government to efficiently utilise the duty by relocating us to Jammu or the other part of the country where we are not afraid of our death. We also want the L-G to hold talks with employees so that a concrete decision comes out."

'We want Govt to listen to our demands': Protesting Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmiri Pandits protested by carrying placards which had "When govt can save tigers and stags, why not save Kashmiri Pandits" written on them and echoed their demands with tricolour in their hands.

One of the protesters said that they want the L-G administration in J&K to resume the discussion with them and listen to their demands. "From May 12 when Rahul Bhat was martyred, since then the Kashmiri Pandit employees who were working in the Kashmir valley are now on the streets. We are requesting the government to listen to our one demand for relocation. We want the government to listen to our demand."

"Since the government has no roadmap for the security of the employees that’s why the L-G administration is staying silent. We want to know why the discussion was stopped? We want them to resume the discussion. Only through discussion, this issue can be resolved," the protesting Kashmiri Pandit said.

Targeted killings in Kashmir valley

A spree of targeted killing began in the Kashmir valley following the brutal murder of Rahul Bhat on May 12 by the terrorists. After this, three members belonging to Hindu minority communities were slain by the terrorist in three days. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from Samba district was killed by the terrorists on May 31. A migrant labourer identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on June 02 evening in Budgam. On the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was also killed by terrorists in Kulgam.