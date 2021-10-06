Kashmiri Pandits Demand Security From MHA, Warn They'll Drag J&K Admin To Rights Bodies

The Kashmir Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) in Jammu and Kashmir has demanded more security for Kashmir pandits living in the valley after the murder of ML Bindroo by terrorists on Tuesday. In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the group claimed that the government had failed to protect the life and property of the Kashmiri Hindus even after intel inputs of threat.

"KSS warn that if one more Kashmir Pandit/ Hindu living in Kashmir Valley becomes a victim of terrorism and inefficiency of administration and security, we will file a petition against the administration for neglecting security and other survival issues of the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits/Hindus living the valley," the statement said.

Three civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

A Kashmiri Pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar on Tuesday. He was a prominent personality in Srinagar with two pharmacies including one started by his family in 1947. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. A street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Hawal within an hour of the killing of the pharmacist. In a separate incident in Bandipora, a terrorist fired upon a civilian namely Mohammed Shafi Gund in the district's Hajin area.

Daughter of Makhan Lal said, "I'm not shedding a single tear as my father wouldn't like that. He has raised his children to be brave and educated." The Kashmir pandit daughter added, "I don't know which politician has given money to the murders to carry out these attacks. My father might be dead but the spirit of a true Kashmiri Pandit can never be destroyed".

J&K Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attacks on civilians and called them 'against humanity'. The National Conference leader Omar Abdullah described the killing as a 'targeted attack in Srinagar.'

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday announced that a road in the capital city will be named after Makhan Lal Bindroo who was shot dead by terrorists. "The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicate is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council," he tweeted.

