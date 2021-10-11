The Republic Media Network has conducted a detailed investigation amid the looming threat and the recent killing of the minorities in Jammu and Kashmir. The investigation reveals the ground reality in the Union Territory wherein the Kashmiri Pandits face an exodus again like the one in the 1990s. The investigation has revealed that the minorities in Kashmir, mainly the Pandits are living in fear in their own homeland.

The Pandits have made their way back to the Jagti migrant camp in Jammu after the recent targeted killings in the valley. Many Kashmiri Pandits have also blamed the Indian government and stated that the recent events show the failure of the administration.

'Failure of the Indian government'

"We are really scared because of the recent terrorist attacks and the killing of five people in a matter of few hours. It's a failure of the Indian government. On the other hand, the terrorists are being given a free hand. Their food and stay is free, but the Kashmiri Pandits who hoisted India's tricolour have to stay in a private accommodation," said a Kashmiri Pandit.

The Pandits have expressed that they experience fear psychosis due to the recent events in the valley. They have demanded security from the government amid the situation. In Kulgam, many families have already fled while few remain, who say that they want to leave. The administration has apparently not allowed the families to leave.

"Kashmiri Pandits have been killed and due to that the brotherhood between Pandits and Muslims that was developing in the recent years has been affected. The fear psychosis due to the recent killings has scared our teachers and students who used to go to the schools," said another Kashmiri Pandit.

Kashmiri Pandits talk about the killing of teachers, situation post-abrogation of Article 370

Speaking to Republic Media Network, another Kashmiri Pandit who has previously worked in remote areas of South Kashmir expressed that things are not the same now. He added that the recent days have stoked a sense of fear in the Pandits. "Earlier we were not scared and we used to work in remote areas. But after the recent school killings, a sense of fear has developed among us," said another Kashmiri Pandit. Many Pandits have equated the current situation to the 1990s.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, we felt that things have changed. People used to go everywhere and we felt that the central and the state government did something for the minorities. However, I now feel that things have become worse again like before," an individual said. "The government has left no stone unturned. The situation was so good before, but there are some anti-social elements who don't want Kashmir's situation to improve. Unless the situation improves, there's no point in rehabilitating the Kashmiri Pandits," another person added.

As a part of its investigation, Republic Media Network also visited a Kashmiri Pandits camp in Kulgam where families have been enrolled in Prime Minister's employment package. However, among the 300 families, at least 80% have left for Jammu due to the incidents. Some families have stayed back due to the festival of Navratri, while some remain due to medical issues.

