As the aftermath of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's killing by terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, there has been immense outrage in the Valley over the security of Pandits; hundreds of Pandits carrying placards asking ‘Aakhir Kabtak’ staged a massive protest in Jammu on Wednesday morning.

They carried out a sit-in protest in Jammu and raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration for ‘turning a deaf ear’ to their demands.

Several protesters came together to protest against the targeted killings of community members in the Kashmir Valley. One of the protestors, while speaking to Republic TV, reiterated the demand for safe returns of the Kashmiri Pandits to the valley. The protester further said, “We demand compensation for the family of martyr Rahul Bhat.”

Another protester, while speaking to reporters said, “We want justice, our tolerance level is exhausted. We are not capable to bear more atrocities. Our demand is for relocation. One of our brothers died and tomorrow another will die. The killing of a Kashmiri Pandit on duty is not a joke. There is no security for us. We are not secure here. The protest will run until our demands are met.”

This comes following the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, who was working as a clerk in the Tehsildar's office and was attacked by a group of terrorists who fired bullets at him from close proximity.

Rahul Bhat's murder avenged

All three terrorists who killed the Kashmiri Pandit have been gunned down, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. This comes hours after Bhat was laid to rest. Earlier, J&K's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha met Rahul's family, and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family, further asserting that terrorists and their supporters will pay a 'heavy price'.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s wife Meenakshi Bhat lashed out at the terrorists for the killing of her husband; she called them ‘cowards’.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Meenakshi said that the terrorists were cowards and dared them to fight with the Indian Army. In a message to the terrorists, she said, “Terrorists are cowards. They attacked unarmed men who are in Kashmir.”



Meenakshi Bhat further accused ‘own people’ of a conspiracy behind the killing. “Our own people ditched us. Otherwise, how would terrorists come to know that he is alone? Where were other people at that time? He didn’t know about the conspiracy against him,” she said.