Kashmiri Pandits Hit Streets In Jammu, Demand Relocation Over Targeted Killings In Valley

In the wake of the spate of killings in J&K, Kashmiri Pandits staged protests in Jammu reiterating their demand to be shifted to safer locations in the Union Territory. Notably, Saturday’s demonstrations marked the 120th day of the ongoing protests against recent incidents of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley.

With placards in hand, the employees posted in Kashmir hit the streets, demanding transfer to Jammu and an early redressal of their demands and grievances.

Shouting slogans like, ‘We want Justice’, and holding placards that read, ‘Don’t rehabilitate us on the cost of our blood, orphaning our child and widowing our wives’, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits took to the streets demanding relocation until the situation improves in the Valley.

Notably, since the targeted killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee on May 12, the Kashmiri Pandits along with other Hindu minority communities in the region have been holding protests demanding to be moved to a safer place.

'Our lives matter, we want relocation': Kashmiri Pandits

Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the protestors said, “We are just asking for relocation since day one. We are afraid to step out of the house and reside in the valley.”

Adding further, the protestor asked, “Our lives matter too and we are unsafe in the Valley. When the government can act on other issues, why there is no solution for Kashmiri Pandits?”

Several protestors were also seen holding placards that read, “Rehabilitation is failure” and “We are not scapegoats”.

One of the protesters remarked that they are terrified as terrorists are trying to instill fear among the residents of the Valley. Shouting ‘Only solution is relocation’, protestors held banners of people killed in the valley.

Another protestor said, “It is very unfortunate on the part of the Government of India and Union administration that even after continuous protests, the government is not paying heed to our genuine requests. Our demand from the first day was that all the employees who are working in the Valley whether they are on PM package or non-PM package should be relocated.”

Meanwhile, another protestor demanded that the L-G administration in J&K resume the discussion with the government and listen to their demands. He said, “L-G should visit the protest site where Kashmiri Pandits are protesting for the past few months.”

Targeted killings in Kashmir valley

A spree of targeted killing began in the Kashmir Valley following the brutal murder of Rahul Bhat on May 12 by the terrorists. After this, three members belonging to Hindu minority communities were slain by the terrorist in three days. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, and teacher from Samba district was killed by the terrorists on May 31. A migrant labourer identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on the evening of June 2 in Budgam. On the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was also killed by terrorists in Kulgam.