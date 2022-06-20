Kashmiri Pandits Hit The Streets Demanding Transfer In Wake Of Targeted Killings In J&K

Kashmir witnessed another big protest of all Jammu- based reserved category employees posted in Kashmir on Monday. With placards in hand, the employees posted in Kashmir hit the street, demanding transfer to Jammu and early redressal of their genuine demands and grievances. Today marks the 18th consecutive day of their demonstration, which started in view of multiple incidents of targeted killing in the valley, the recent one being that of a school teacher Rajni Bala.

On May 31, terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Kashmir Valley has witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including police officials, teachers and sarpanches, since January this year.

Rajni Bala's husband transferred

Meanwhile, even as the deadlock continues over the demands of Hindu employees, the J&K administration has transferred the husband of Rajni Bala, a teacher, to Jammu. Raj Kumar had asked J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the latter’s visit to his home that he may be transferred to Jammu.“The services of Raj Kumar Attri, teacher BMS Mirhama, Kulgam are hereby placed at the disposal of Director, School Education Jammu for further suitable adjustment in district Samba,” the order stated. After the order of his transfer came, Raj Kumar in an exclusive with Republic, said, "I also appeal to the administration to accept our other demands."