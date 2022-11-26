Last Updated:

Kashmiri Pandits Hold Barefoot Protest On Constitution Day, Demand ‘safety For Life’

They showed resentment at the state government for not paying enough attention to their security citing continuous threats to their life

Written By
Abhishek Raval

IMAGE: Republic World


As a mark of protest against the several incidents of targeted killings of the Kashmiri pandits in the recent past, the pandits staged a massive barefoot protest during constitution day on November 26. They also showed resentment at the state government for not paying enough attention to their security and further citing continuous threats to their life, the protestors stated the only solution was to move out of the Kashmir valley.

Kashmiri pandits demonstrated on the streets and questioned the government on who had given them the right to cease the salaries of the Kashmir pandit employees. They also demanded adequate security for their lives in the Union Territory and expressed grievance over the government hadn’t taken them into confidence.

‘Who gave you the right to stop salaries?’

The protestors accused the state administration of persecuting them and also stopping their salaries despite demonstrations. “We are invoking the constitution of India and are trying to ask the question to the L-G administration, who has given you the right to stop the salaries of these helpless Kashmiri pandit employees, who are protesting for the past 200 days? Why this apathy with this community,” agitated protestors said.

Questioning the policies of the central government and the state administration, one of the protestors said, “You have dealing touch policies for the separatist elements, you have healing touch policies for stone pelters and what do you have for this community?"

An angered protestor, holding an Indian tricolour, said, “We don't want anything. We don't want accommodations, anything. We want our life to be safe. For the past 6 months we are protesting, What kind of government is this? They are not listening to us.”

‘Kashmiri pandits not taken into confidence’

"The Kashmiri pandit employees haven’t been taken into confidence," said another protestor walking barefoot, adding, "Since the past 12 years they (government) are saying, we are making adequate arrangements. All these efforts will be a failure until the employees aren’t taken into confidence.”

It is to be noted that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a surge in targeted killings of Kashmiri pandits or migrants since October 2021.

First Published:
