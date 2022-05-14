Kashmiri Pandits Hold Candlelight March Over Rahul Bhat's Murder; Demand To Be Evacuated

A candlelight march was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on May 14 after the brutal murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat. The protest was held in Indra Nagar and saw citizens from all walks of life in attendance including the elderly and children. Peacefully protesting against the targetted killings, the community demanded that the administration shift them to a safer location.

"We have received no support from the administration. Our protest will continue unless we are shifted. Our life is our safety," said one of the protesting citizens.

Another Kashmiri Pandit narrated her ordeal alleging that the administration was preventing the community from holding protests in some areas of the UT. "We were protesting and in turn, they barricaded all Kashmiri Pandit colonies. Even electrification was done, how cruel is this? How many of us are there outside the barricade, we are protesting," she alleged.

"Our protest is so peaceful, not one stone has been hurled. We just demand our fundamental right-- the right to life. I have heard this (electrification) happened in Veervan Colony in Baramullah. This has also happened in Sheikh Pura," she stated.

The Kashmiri pandits have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met. "We will continue our protest, either take us to safer locations or put us on deputation. For how long will we keep getting killed? Why are we being targeted? We treat everyone equally. From tomorrow, we will start our march again from here to the press club," said another protesting local.

Kashmiri Pandits write to J&K LG

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandit employees have also written a letter to Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha seeking their safe evacuation from Kashmir. In the letter, the PM Package Employees Forum has ruled that Kashmir province is 'not safe' for Hindus and has requested the government to safely evacuate them from the province.

"It is to apprise regretfully that we the PM Package Employees under threat compulsion have finally decided that Kashmir is not safe for us. It's really unfortunate that being Indian and Hindu, we are being targetted again and again, day in day out being assassinated," the letter stated.

"Kashmiri Pandit Community is ready to serve anywhere in world, but not in Kashmir due to Jihadist Terrorism," it added.

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, terrorists on May 12 barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. The victim was a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora. Following the attack, he was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Image: Republic World