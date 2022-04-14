Kashmiri Pandits In Baramulla Receive Threat Letter; Urge LG To Act Against Culprits

In a shocking development, Kashmiri Pandits residing in Baramulla received a letter threatening them to either convert to Islam, leave Jammu and Kashmir or face death. Explaining the details of the letter, Vijay Raina mentioned that it was sent by an outfit called 'Lashker-e-Islam' which warned neither PM Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah can "save" the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. Laying emphasis on maintaining communal harmony, Raina urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure that the culprits are arrested.

Vijay Raina said, "Those who have come under the Prime Minister's package in the Kashmiri Pandit colony at Baramulla have received a threatening letter from Lashear-e-Islam. It threatened us to either convert to Islam, be ready to die, or run away. It is a long letter that is threatening Kashmiri Pandits. I want to say that the Kashmiri Pandit is not going to be scared. He belongs to Kashmir and wants peace, development and brotherhood here along with Muslims. Some elements here do not want peace to prevail."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, activist Sushil Pandit opined, "It is not just fear psychosis, it is an advanced warning for the killings that will follow. Because killings have never stopped. How can you forget- barely a few months back, terrorists in just one week, day after day, killed innocent citizens in schools, cart-pushers, street vendors, shopkeepers. None was spared. So, their capacity to strike and kill is intact."

"It is the same tactics we saw in 1990 when notices were published in newspapers and warnings were published on our doors and killings started simultaneously. All this is happening because we have left the Jihadi capacity intact, we are merely probing the leaves and branches. We have not gone for the roots and stem," he added, critiquing the approach of the authorities.

Kashmiri Pandit attacked in Shopian

On April 4, Bal Krishan Bhat, whose family runs a medicine store in Chotigam of the Shopian district, was shot at by terrorists outside his shop. Reportedly, the Bhat family is one of the two Kashmiri Pandit families in Chotigam, nearly 10 km from the Shopian district headquarters and 70 km from Srinagar. While Bhat's condition stabilised after being admitted to the 92-Base Hospital of the Army in Srinagar, 'The Resistance Front' - a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba - claimed responsibility for the attack. Thereafter, BJP demanded the formation of a commission to probe the Kashmiri Pandit genocide.