Kashmiri Pandits In J&K Tonsure Their Heads On 10th Day Of Rahul Bhat's Death In Protest

As the protest against the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir valley entered its 10th day on Saturday, Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag tonsured their heads in protest. As per the visuals, the protesters shaved off their heads and chanted slogans against the administration.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Kashmiri Pandits who tonsured his head said, "Today marks the 10th day of Rahul Bhat's death. He was brutally killed. We are standing in support of his family, and the whole community is also standing with them. Today we are shaving our heads because it is a ritual." He became emotional remembering the daughter of Rahul Bhat and said, "We want to show the small daughter of Rahul Bhat that she is not alone in the tough time, the whole community is with her. Today we don't have words on how can we explain to her that her father is not with us. This is really painful."

"I don't understand why can't the administration, Modi government, Amit Shah hear our pain. We came here for the jobs. We wanted to come back to our homes. But this Kashmiriyat and brotherhood is all lie. There is no brotherhood here. We are being made scapegoats here. For political power, the Kashmiri Pandit's blood is still being sold even after 32 years. Even after 32 years later, the genocide and exodus have not been stopped. Targeted are still being carried out," he told ANI.

Another Kashmiri Pandit who was supporting the protest said, "The programme of shaving off our heads is being carried out as a ritual. As per our ritual, on the 10th day, the close relatives of the deceased one, shave off their heads. There are so many people here who want to tonsure their heads. It is our tribute to Rahul Bhat. We want to show this as our protest so that government can take a notice of it and provide us security."

This comes following the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, who was working as a clerk in the Tehsildar's office and was attacked by a group of terrorists who fired bullets at him from close proximity. Recently there have been cases of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

'We want relocation': Protesting Kashmiri Pandits

Earlier on Saturday in Baramulla, Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest against the targeted killings of community members in the Kashmir Valley. One of the protesters, while speaking to ANI, said, "Our demand is for relocation. Shift us to Jammu. Here, we are brought only to be killed. One of our brothers died, and tomorrow another will die. We are not here for this. We all are educated and we are here for the job and not to be killed. Our demand is to relocate us to Jammu or somewhere safe. The protest will run until our demands are met." Another protestor, while speaking to reporters, reiterated the demand for relocation and said, "We demand relocation to some safe place if they (government) want us to live, otherwise there will be a time when minority will be finished (in Kashmir). There is no security for us. We are not secure here. Relocation is the best option for us."