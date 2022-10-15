Kashmiri Pandit's Killing In J&K's Shopian Triggers Protest; Al-Badr Claims Responsibility

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Following the incident, Kashmiri Pandits took to the streets in Jammu in huge numbers protesting against the cowardly attack.

Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu held a protest against the killing of one Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the community demanded the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley.

"There is a climate of feat. We get threats every day. We demand the government to relocate us from there (Kashmir) at least till the time the situation gets better," one demonstrator told Republic.

Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area, according to officials. Doctors declared him brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved of Puran Bhat and assured that those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished.

"Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," the office of J&K L-G tweeted.

Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces neutralised four terrorists in two anti-terror operations.

Earlier in August, the terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian and injured his brother. The victim's brother was also rushed to the hospital. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Sunil Kumar Bhatt.

Al-Badr claims responsibility for Shopian attack

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Al-Badr terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the Shopian attack. Pakistan-backed Al-Baar was allegedly formed by the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence in June 1998. The group was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Unlawful Activities (Preventional) Act 2004.

The US State Depart on April 27, 2005, also identified Al-Badr as a terrorist organisation in its list of 40 foreign terrorist organisations.