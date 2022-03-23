J&K: Kashmiri Pandits Pay Tributes To Victims Of 2003 Nadimarg Massacre

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Wednesday paid rich tributes to 24 community members who were killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at Nadimarg village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in 2003.

They also demanded the setting up of a commission of inquiry to probe the killings and exodus of the Pandit community from Kashmir in 1990.

"We demand setting up of a commission to probe the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and their exodus. The probe should also include investigation into three massacres of Pandits who had preferred to sit back in the valley," president of Muthi Kahmiri Migrant camp Anil Bhan told reporters here at a function to observe the 19th anniversary of the Nadimarg massacre.

The probe should also include circumstances, political involvement, administrative and police failure, creation of an environment of terror and burning of properties and encroachments of lands of Pandits that led to the exodus of the community, he said.

"We hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will order a probe and provide us justice. We are seeking justice for the past 32 years," Bhan said.

Kashmiri Pandit community has been commemorating the day every year and this time a function was held by Ard Nadeshwar Trust at Geeta Bhawan here in which heads of many associations, prominent persons and political leaders offered floral tributes to the martyrs of the Nadimarg massacre.

A 'Shradhanjali' programme was organised and tributes were paid to the victims amid the recitation of hymns led by Bhushan Lal Bhat.

Bhat, who belongs to Nadimarg, narrated the story of the March 23 massacre.

Youth leader of Jagti migrant camp Sahil Pandita urged the government to ensure that justice is provided to the community.

"We hope people of this country will support us in our battle for reversal of our genocide and exodus from Kashmir. We hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will ensure our return and rehabilitation in Kashmir, he said.

