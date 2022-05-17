Kashmiri Pandits Protest Against J&K Admin, Raises Slogan & Burns Effigy Of LG Sinha

In the latest development, the Kashmiri Pandit community staged a protest in Srinagar's Budgam against the killing of Rahul Bhat. They burned the effigy of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for failing to address the issues and security of their community. The demonstration took place in the Budgam area on Monday evening where Rahul Bhat used to reside along with his family. The protesters were seen holding the banners with the pictures of Rahul Bhat and other slained Kashmiri pandits. They chanted 'We need Justice slogans'.

Kashmiri pandits are protesting against the J&K administration and are in no mood to dial down their protest, they have claimed that until and unless LG Manoj Sinha visits the family home of Rahul Bhat and meets the community they will continue with the protest. Not only in Budgam, but protests are also being carried out across the Union Territory.

J&K Police uses tear gas shells and baton charge to stop protesting Kashmiri Pandits

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to stop the Kashmiri Pandit community members marching towards Srinagar airport to protest the killing of Rahut Bhat by terrorists in Budgam a day back.



The protesters first assembled at the Sheikhpora area of Budgam district, in central Kashmir after which they tried to proceed towards the airport but, were stopped by the forces. The security forces further requested the people to disperse but, they refused to budge and insisted on marching ahead, following which the police used batons and fired some tear smoke shells.

After the incident, LG Manoj Sinha stated that strict actions will be taken against the officials involved in the action and an SIT team will be also formed which will carry out the further investigation. Referring to the allegations made by several Kashmiri Pandits that the police have used power, Sinha said that this angle will be also investigated by the SIT team.

Notably, the community has been protesting over the past few days in the backdrop of the murder of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, who was shot dead by terrorists at a government office in the Chadoora area of Budgam last week.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, militants on Thursday barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat was a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot by terrorists in his office following which, he was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

The incident has triggered massive protests in several regions including Qazigund, Pulwama, Budgam, Gandebal, and Baramulla. Political parties across the spectrum including the BJP, PDP, NC, and People’s Conference have strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

In yet another unfortunate incident, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a police constable, was shot dead by terrorists at Gudoora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on May 13.

