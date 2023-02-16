Kashmiri Pandits Protest Outside BJP Office In Jammu, 50 Migrant Employees Detained

Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees staged a protest outside the BJP office in Jammu to demand the immediate release of their salaries ahead of the ‘Maha Shivratri’ festival. In response to targeted killings in Kashmir, the protestors have since 280 days been requesting to be transferred to Jammu, claiming that no security has yet been provided for them in the valley. Notably, over 50 migrant Kashmir Pandit employees were detained in Jammu on February 15 following their protest.

The employees who were detained were supposed to stage a protest outside the Press Club but were not allowed by the police officials.

When they were denied the right to demonstrate outside the Press Club, the migrant workers gathered in the area's chowk and began shouting slogans. Following this, the police detained close to 50 demonstrators and transported them in a bus to Police Lines.

"We tried to persuade them to disperse but since they were adamant about continuing the protest, we took them into preventive custody," said a government official.

Protests turning into public nuisance: Official

When asked if prohibitory orders had been put in place outside the Press Club, the site of periodic protests, the official responded that ongoing demonstrations in the region have turned into a public nuisance.

"There are no restrictions on peaceful protests for half an hour or one hour but they are occupying the space for hours till midnight, causing hardship to commuters and preoccupying the administration and the police," he said.

"We left Kashmir due to the terror threat, which has not faded. If we return, where will we go as we do not have secure accommodation?" Pandita, a protestor asked.

Outside the Press Club, another protester, Rahul Pandit, criticized the government for enforcing Section 144 of the CrPC and stated that they had been 'on a peaceful protest for the previous 290 days but never impeded traffic or caused trouble to anyone'.