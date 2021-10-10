Kashmiri Pandits Protest Over String Of Targeted Killings In Valley, Demand Security

Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday took the streets in Jammu in the backdrop of the targeted killings in the valley. Holding the tricolour high, women, youngsters, and people of all levels stood with a clear message, that they won't budge no matter what terrorists may try to instigate in the valley.

“The present situation in Kashmir simply indicates over remigration to what happened back in the 1990s. Minorities are being threatened everywhere. The PM packages are being threatened. There is no security for minorities, non-migrant Kashmiri pandits, non-migrant Kashmiri Sikhs, and they are feeling insecure. Non-migrant pandits and Sikhs are not being provided security,” a youngster participating in the protest said.

A woman hailing from Srinagar said, “My children in Kashmir are threatened. We are becoming sick. We are broken from inside. My Muslim brothers are also feeling insecure here."

Protestors seek security

When asked over the steps taken by the Centre over the safety of Kashmiri Pandits, a protestor said, “There have been no steps taken by the government of India.

"If govt was knowing about potential signals of attacks by terrorists, why was the government silent for the last two months?" he asked demanding security for Kashmiri pandits.

"For the last 32 years, every government is experimenting on Kashmiri pandits. We are like testing goats in Kashmir but they did not provide us security," the protestor said.

Protest over killings in national capital

The Kashmiri Hindu Organisation and several members of the Sikh community held protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday demanding justice for the Srinagar killings. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also held protests in Jammu seeking action over the multiple deaths reported in the valley over the last week.

Fear grappled over Srinagar after the murders of four innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists. Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of a popular and old Srinagar pharmacy was shot dead by Pakistani-backed terrorists in J&K. Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Virender Paswan. The terrorists then killed two teachers for having saluted India's Tricolour on August 15. In the fourth attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai was shot at point-blank.

Srinagar targeted killings

The Sikh community has demanded the J&K administration look into the matter seriously and provide them safe cover. Several government officials in the valley have called for a strike as part of their agitation. The Gurudwara Praband Committee also expressed grief over the killing of the Sikh school principal and urged the administration to take measures for the security of the minorities. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Committee's Secretary Navtej Singh said that if killing minorities was the solution then it was better if they left Kashmir.

On Friday, Jammu Kashmir People's Forum came on the streets in large numbers demanding justice for the civilians who lost their lives and called for action against attackers. The enraged protestors slammed Pakistan for its state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.

A Kashmiri Pandit activist participating in the protest said, "The terrorists across the border are frustrated post abrogation of articles 370 and 35A. They thought that soft targets are Kashmiri Hindus because they think if they target Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs then they will gain but that is not true. This is new India with new Kashmir and if any more killings happen then we will come out on roads and sit and ensure that no Hindus or Sikhs are targeted again," he added.

Image: ANI