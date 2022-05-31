Kashmiri Pandits Protest Over Targeted Killings Demanding Relocation; Warn Of Migration

In the latest political development in Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits have staged a massive protest on Tuesday over the increased targeted killing of civilians in the Union Territory. The protest comes after the targeted killing of a female teacher Rajni at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday morning.

Several Kashmiri Pandits were seen protesting at Batwara Park of Srinagar on Tuesday morning. Protestors on its 21st day came along demanding justice over targeted killings in Kashmir.

One of the protestors spoke to Republic TV and said, “we will be protesting until our demands are not met. We demand relocation, we are protesting here for 21 days and till now the administration has not responded. There is no security for us in Kashmir. We did not get anything under the PM rehabilitation package, It should be termed as an economic package. We were supposed to get homes but we live on rent here. I won’t ask for relocation if a top administration officer will walk on the road of Kashmir without any security official. For the last five years, there is no security. Locals fear coming out on the streets. We just want relocation from Kashmir to Jammu.”

Another protestor said if the administration did not make any rule within 24 hours, then they will conduct mass migration. “All minorities with Kashmiri Pandits will leave Kashmir and relocate to Jammu,” the protestor added.

Hindu school teacher shot dead by terrorists

Terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to the injuries.

The teacher has been identified as Rajni who was shot dead when she was walking toward school after being dropped off by her husband. Speaking to Republic TV, father in law of Rajni said, “We have been living in the valley since 2009, but recently shifted to the town”. Stating that he had a ‘bad feeling’ since morning, Rajni’s in-law mentioned that he repeatedly told his son to move back to the valley but by then this unfortunate incident occurred.

While the neighbors of Rajni expressed distress over terrorists targetting the civilians and said, “Such target killings are increasing. We are living under fear as there are a few families left in the region”. It is learned that both Rajni and her husband worked as teachers in Kulgam. One of her students condemned the incident and said, “She was a good teacher and taught the class very well”.

A student who witnessed the killing mentioned, “She was walking towards the school when she was shot from behind”. “I was also walking on the same road. I heard gunshots but couldn’t see who shot her. She fell on the road and everyone rushed to shift her to hospital”, he added.