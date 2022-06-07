Kashmiri Pandits Put Forth 11 Demands; Seek Fixed Tenure For PM Package Employees

Amid the spate of targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Kashmiri pandits have put forth 11 demands including relocation to the Jammu for at least 3 years. In the 11 demands put forward, Kashmiri pandits have focused on the Centre's measures for PM Package Employees and have sought a fixed tenure as well as concrete and sufficient accommodation. They have also requested the old pension system for PM Package Employees along with a single-window system for disbursement of salaries.

Here are the 11 demands of Kashmiri Pandits

Relocation to Jammu at least for 3 years till the situation becomes conducive in the valley Delinking of rehabilitation from the package. Announce it as an economic package for youth Repeal of SRO 412 and 425 Repeal of Bond and SO 194 Concrete and sufficient accommodation. 2 BHK for all PM Package Employees working in the valley. Provision for 4,500 rented employees to be kept on priority. Till then they shouldn't be forced to join duties SRO 43 and insurance of at least Rs 2 crores for PM Package Employees Fixing a tenure of 12-15 years for PM Package Employees, thereafter transfer policy for all The old pension system for PM Package Employees as this economic package was announced in 2008. KV schools within a vicinity of 2 km from transit camps across the valley DPC, functional promotion, inter-district transfer of couples, posting in safe zones with concrete measures regarding safety and security of employees to be ensured. Single window system for disbursement of salaries from the RC office. Creation of Nodal agency in each Directorate under which our PM Package Employees are working in Kashmir.

Centre chairs key meeting amid targetted killing in J&K

So far, 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers have been transferred to safer locations in Srinagar in the wake of terrorist attacks. The move came following the high-security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who directed that intelligence and security coverage should be heightened at the local level. The Home Minister also asserted that those spreading terror should be dealt with strictly and not spared at any cost.

Sources have stated that the Centre does not plan to move the minorities to Jammu, but to a safer location like the Headquarters where security can be provided. More than 8 safe zones will be created in the Valley but all will not be moved or transferred here.

Meanwhile, amid tight security arrangements nearly 250 devotees, mostly migrant Kashmiri pandits, left Jammu on Tuesday in a fleet of government arranged buses to pay obeisance at the revered Kheer Bhawani temple. Measures are also being taken to ensure the safety of the Amarnath Yatra for which 2.5 lakh pilgrims have registered this year.

(With agency inputs)