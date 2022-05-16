Kashmiri Pandits Rap Farooq Abdullah's Remark On Targetted Killings; 'Stop Doing Politics'

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on May 16 stirred a controversy after he blamed the film 'The Kashmir Files' instead of terrorists for the targetted killing of Kashmiri Pandits. Abdullah attacked the 'The Kashmir Files' film and stated that it created an atmosphere of hatred in the country. Reacting sharply over the recent statements, Kashmiri Pandits have now come forward to slam the NC leader’s take on the targetted killings in J&K.

The NC leader, while speaking about the controversial film, stated that such films should be banned in the country as it was spreading hatred. Following this, speaking to the media about the same, Utpal Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit asked why 'The Kashmir Files' film was bothering political parties in the state. “Why is The Kashmir Files giving tension to political parties. The movie showed the truth of what happened to Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.

Hitting back at Abdullah over his recent remark on the targetted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Koul said, “They shouldn’t have a problem with the 'The Kashmir Files'. We all should stop doing politics. Whatever happened with Kashmiri Pandits is a national issue.” His comments came after Farooq Abdullah met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha seeking security for the residents of Kashmir and criticised the 'The Kashmiri Files'. Abdullah further demanded a ban on ‘such films’.

'Rahul Gandhi never spoke about the Kashmiri Pandit genocide'

Kashmiri Pandit Utpal Koul, while speaking to the media, also slammed Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the attacks on Kashmiri Pandits. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the Centre over the lack of security in the community, Koul said that Congress was using the issue for political mileage. “I don’t agree with Rahul Gandhi. He never spoke about the Kashmiri Pandit genocide. He went to J&K and talked politics,” he asked.

Koul further questioned the Congress party’s inaction toward the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the past. “What was Congress’ policy, they used to support terrorism,” he said slamming the party. His sharp comments on Rahul Gandhi and his party came after the Congress leader slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists. Rahul Gandhi tweeted the same by sharing a video of the deceased Rahul Bhat’s wife and urged the PM to take responsibility for the security and bring peace to Kashmir.

Image: ANI, PTI