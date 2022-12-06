Kashmiri Pandits Refuse To Attend Schools After Receiving Terror Threats From Lashkar

After Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, The Resistance Front (TRF) issued a hitlist and released the names of Kashmiri Pandits who are on their radar, the Pandits in the valley, on Monday, wrote a letter to school officials refusing to attend schools as they are gripped in fear. Notably, in an open threat, TRF released a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits employees saying employees under the PM rehabilitation package will be targeted.

#BREAKING | Kashmiri Pandits write to school officials, refuse to attend schools after receiving terror threats from Lashkar. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/c13fWBE6Lb — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

In the letter, the Kashmiri Pandits said, "We the teachers of Boys Middle School Jawahar Nagar are constraint to approach your good self and seek your kind indulgence about the present situation and fear-psychosis which has been triggered amid fresh threat letters which include names of the package employees who have been recently transferred to various locations after targeted killings in the valley."

Pandits further asserted that due to security reasons we cannot attend school, and we PM Package Employees who had resumed duties after recent targeted killings now once again request your noble self to treat all of us on Duty from 06-12-2022 to 10-12-2022 amid fresh security threats issued against us.

Here is the letter written to school officials by Kashmiri Pandits:

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kashmiri Pandit activist Ashwani Bhat said, "The situation in Kashmir is intense and government needs to act upon it. I urge the government of India to look at the issues of Kashmiri Pandits as they are demanding the right to life."

Kashmiri Pandit activist Utpal Kaur said, "The letter has instilled fear among the Kashmiri Pandits. The question is how the details of Kashmiri employees reached the terror group. The government should have an inquiry to ensure the culprits are punished. Security forces have been on alert in the area."

56 Employees On Terror Group's Hitlist

In the aftermath of targeted killings by terrorists, several Kashmiri Pandits employed in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) have shifted to Jammu and are on a protest for over 200 days demanding relocation.

It is pertinent to mention that threat was issued by the Social media handle -- Kashmir Fight operated by TRF. The website was earlier banned by the government of India because they were spreading propaganda against some journalists and other social activists terming them informers of security forces. Later, an FIR was registered by the Srinagar police station and an in-depth probe was launched it came into being that this website was being operated from across the border to target and defame those living in the Kashmir valley.