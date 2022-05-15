Kashmiri Pandits Stage Protests Against Abdullahs; Label Them 'terror Sympathisers'

In the light of the killing of Rahul Bhat, Kashmiri Pandits protested outside the house of the Abdullahs, calling them 'sympathisers of terror' and 'supporters of Farooq Ahmed Dar a. k.a Bitta Karate', a Kashmiri separatist militant. The protests blaming the Abdullahs for the increasing violence against the Kashmiri Pandits come in the aftermath of the brutal killing of the Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by two terrorists on the evening of May 12. He was murdered while working at the Tehsildar's office.

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Spokesperson of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) stated after meeting J&K's L-G Manoj Sinha, "The meeting was useful and we conveyed the concerns of the Kashmiri pandit community working in the valley as Migrants or employees. After the Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Raul Bhat, there is large scale fear among the community. He assured adequate security will be provided to the Kashmiri Pandits."

GUPKAR alliance registers protest

While the murder of Rahul Bhat saw protests from across the political spectrum, PDP's opposition was against the BJP and the L-G of J&K. PDP vice president Choudhary Abdul Hamid alleged that there was a 'security collapse' in Kashmir. The Congress workers also hit out at the BJP claiming that it is not concerned with the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and engaged in a tussle with the police deployed in the region.

According to information received by Republic TV, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Spokesperson of the PAGD said the Kashmiri Pandits met the PAGD leaders and appealed to them to meet the L-G Manoj Sinha and apprise them about the unfolding situation. Although PAGD leaders said they have been assured by the L-G about the demands of the Kashmiri Pandits and that they will soon be transferred to safer districts. The security situation of the Pandits will also be taken care of.

SIT to investigate Rahul Bhat's killing

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) L-G Manoj Sinha ordered a Special Investigation (SIT) inquiry into the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat. He said as quoted by ANI on May 15, "Rahul Bhat's killing is targeted one. SIT to probe it from all angles along with probing the use of force to disperse Kashmiri migrant protestors in aftermath of the incident. 2 foreign terrorists killed. Directions were given to administration to not use force anywhere (Sic)."