Kashmiri Pandits Warn Govt Of Nationwide Agitation, Accuse Netas Of Paying 'lip Service'

A section of the Kashmiri Pandit community, on Monday, warned the PM Modi-led Central government of nationwide distress and agitation if the government does not work for the welfare of the community.

The community has also called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting any Kashmiri Pandits' migrant camp in over six years. The community meanwhile, praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for visiting the migrant camps during his tenure.

In a memorandum that will be sent to PM Modi, the group wrote: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not visited the camps ever since they came to power. The community remembers former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is the only Prime Minister to visit these camps."

While addressing a press conference, the chairman of Reconciliation, Return, and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants Satish Mahaldar slammed the political parties of only talking about the community and not doing any groundwork to address their problems.

"Everyone has been promising us a return to the valley but no one has worked for it. In January this year when the entire cabinet was traveling around the former J&K state no minister visited the migrants' camps for the community in Jammu. This shows we are deliberately ignored by them," Mahaldar stated while interacting with the media.

"Kashmiri Pandits were forced out of their homes in Kashmir, they have been forced to live like refugees in their own country, and no opposition party or human rights organisation is concerned about it," Mahaldar added.

Earlier in 1995, the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) in its historical judgment, headed by former Chief Justice of India M.N. Venkatachaliah, had termed the exodus of the pandits as, 'genocide.'

Central govt committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits & Sufis back

Earlier in July 2019, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that the Central government is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the Valley. In his statement he had also expressed hope by saying soon a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.

"Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favor of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley. Narendra Modi-led government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits," he had said.

(Image credit: PTI)