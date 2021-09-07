In a big decision, the Centre on Tuesday launched a portal for Kashmiri pandits who wished to reclaim the property that they were forced to leave behind or sell during their exodus in the 1990s. Reacting to the decision, Kashmiri pandit activists Sushil Pandit and Ashoke Pandit spoke to Republic TV to weigh in on the move.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sushil Pandit said that while the decision was appreciated, there was a need to closely analyse the situation on the ground before the restoration of properties began. He said, "About 10 years later after our expulsion, a law was brought about the property and government intervention was ensured that if a Kashmiri pandit was to sell his property, he has to prove that it was not in distress. This became another harassment because someone in the need of money now had to bribe government officials who made money along with real estate sharks. These kinds of half-hearted legislative prove worse than the problem."

"Detailed consultation and assessment of ground situation before you move for a solution are needed. It is appreciated, I don't doubt the sincerity but what a waste of time and money when you don't consult the persons who are the beneficiaries of the act. We had to leave because of the threat to life and limb. Has this been dealt with before you start restoring our property?" he questioned.

Ashoke Pandit also welcomed the move, however, urged the Centre to involve the community in the decision-making process. He said, "One of my friends has 3-4 acres of orchards and he is not able to reclaim that while staying in Kashmir. I am not doubting the intention of the present government. We are very lucky to have PM Modi, Amit Shah and the entire government to take a lead in resettling Kashmiri pandits. But the reclamation of land and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus is a tiring job. I request the Government to involve us- Kashmiri Hindus in the entire process."

J&K administration launches portal for Kashmiri Pandits

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday launched a portal for the Kashmiri Pandits to help them reclaim their property in the UT. The decision comes nearly a month after the J&K administration ordered the full implementation of the Immovable Property Act for the Kashmiri Pandits.

According to reports, the administration has put a mechanism in place which ensures the devolution of powers to the District Commissioners. In addition to this, the District Commissioners will now ensure that there is no illegal encroachment of Kashmiri Pandit properties, even if no complaint has been registered. Meanwhile, the owners who have left the UT will need to register on the portal and mention the location of their property and the year they left in order to apply for its reclamation.

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)