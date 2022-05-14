Kashmiri Pandits Write To J&K L-G Over Safety Concerns After Rahul Bhat's Killing

Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over their safety following the killing of Rahul Bhat on Thursday. The community has urged the administration to move them to a safer place. They said that they are ready to mass resignation if no step is taken.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday.

"It is to apprise regretfully that we the PM Package employees under threat compulsion have finally decided that Kashmir is not safe for we people. It's really unfortunate that being Indian, being Hindu we are being targeted again and again, day in day out we are being assassinated selectively. This package was given as confidence building initiative for we people but forget about the confidence we are not able to live here. Administration on daily basis take responsibility of our lives but we are being killed here on daily basis. Kashmir Pandit is ready to serve anywhere in world but not in Kashmir due to Jihadist Terrorism," the letter read.

It added, "We the PM Package Employees and Non-PM Package Employees request your good self to please evacuate us safely from Kashmir province and save us. Sir, in case your good self is not able to do anything we are ready to give en masse resignation," it added.

Angry Kashmiri Pandits held noisy demonstrations in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a day after the killing of community member Bhat by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in his office.

Rahul Bhat's murder avenged

All three terrorists who were suspected to have killed Rahul Bhat have been neutralised, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. Earlier, J&K LG Manoj Sinha met Rahul's family and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family.

"The terrorists eliminated today are suspected to have been involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat in Chadoora Budgam yesterday," said DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday.