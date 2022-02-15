Kashmiri Student Held In Madhya Pradesh For Posting Objectionable Videos On Pulwama Attack

On Tuesday, February 15, an FIR has been registered against a Kashmiri student for allegedly posting objectionable videos regarding the Pulwama attack. The student has been identified as Kufail Maqbul studying at SVPV college of Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

Providing details on the matter Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told reporters, "A Kashmiri student was reported to have posted objectionable content on WhatsApp and Instagram, concerning the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Pulwama attack".

He added that the issue came to light when a few students complained about eh same to the institute.

Earlier in 2019, three Kashmiri students of two nursing colleges in Bengaluru were arrested for allegedly spreading hatred by posting Facebook messages, criticizing the Indian Army, and supporting Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar. The issue was known when the objectable content about the attack went viral on a WhatsApp group of college students and the management.

Political leaders demand proof of surgical strike

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday sought proof from the Central government of India’s surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016.

“There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strikes. What was wrong. Even I am asking. Let the government of India show as there are apprehensions amongst the people,” the Telangana CM said.

"The BJP is using surgical strike politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP," he added.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016 and destroyed terror launchpads. The strike was conducted to revenge the terror attack in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers. In February 2019, the Indian Airforce had carried out an Airstrike following a suicide bomber attack on the convoy of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14.

Following the surgical strikes, Opposition political parties including Congress and AAP had demanded proof of surgical strikes operation.

