Kashmiri Terrorists Prefer Surrender Over Death

Encouraged by the surrender of 8 local terrorists during anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley this year, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday urged local terrorists to lay down weapons and join the mainstream.

Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said, “this year so far there have been result-oriented operations in entire Kashmir valley. Around 189 terrorists most of the locals were killed but at the same time 8 local boys surrendered before forces and all of them surrendered during live encounters”

Kumar added, “This month alone, 5 boys returned to the mainstream." Kumar said security personnel involved in the anti-terror operation preferred that the local terrorist should join the mainstream. He informed that during encounters, terrorists can come out and surrender and we (security forces) will receive them with dignity and help them to join the mainstream,”.

Sources close to Republic Media Network suggest that the young boys who surrendered before forces are from Al Badr out, LeT, and HM terror outfit. They further added, out of 8 surrendered boys, 3 are from Awantipora, 2 from Sopore, 2 from Pulwama and 1 from Budgam of Central Kashmir.

Anti-terror operation in Aribag

Of late, there has been a growing demand from the people that local terrorists should not be killed and, instead, given a chance to surrender. Jammu Kashmir Police and the Indian Army have been at the forefront. Whenever a youngster goes missing in the Kashmir valley, the families mostly file missing reports with the police. Security agencies try their best to trace the boys to bring them back. If the boys have already joined the terror outfits, then security forces get in touch with the families to counsel other children, youth, and relatives of the family to be away from all this. It has worked tremendously this year as the results can be seen on the ground.

Pertinently, On Wednesday, J&K Police along with a local unit of the Indian Army killed two JeM terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Aribagh area of Budgam. Acting on a specific input, Srinagar police, Budgam police, army, and the CRPF laid a siege in Aribagh and during the search, terrorists fired at the forces triggering a gun battle yesterday evening.

“Today, morning two terrorists including a Pakistani terrorist Ilyas were killed. Second slain has been identified as Javaid Ahmed from Pulwama,” IGP Kumar said.

He informed that the role of Illyas in highway attacks can’t be ruled out and that police is investigating the involvement angle. IGP maintains that in this encounter also, J&K Police gave enough time to the local boy to surrender, however he refused to do so.

