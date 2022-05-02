In an exclusive Republic coverage, Kashmiri youths thanked the Indian Army for their contribution in improving the lives of Jammu and Kashmir civilians. On May 2, an event was organised by the Kashmiris for the Indian Forces, and a youth who was awarded the Kashmiri Young Achievers award dedicated his success to the forces and thanked them for their constant support. The Indian Army also appealed to the youth of Kashmir to choose education and development over the Pakistan-backed propaganda.

Indian Army's Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, who is currently serving as General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps addressed the event and hailed Kashmiri youths' courage and valour for finding a voice and standing up against terrorism.

"The young achievers in Kashmir, you all, and people like you are the true soldiers of our country. You all are brave, gallant, and courageous, contesting the violent environment that encourages negativity, exclusion, and thoughts of bygone times. Finding a voice and moving against the tide for a better future, needs courage and belief. I hope all including my generations and the rest of the countries particularly in Kashmir learn from you and change the narrative to make Kashmir the heaven it was meant to be," said Lt Gen DP Pandey.

Lt Gen DP Pandey says Kashmiri Youths realised 'path to Terrorism is futile'

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey on Sunday said that the youths of Kashmir realised that the path to terrorism is futile. Speaking about the present condition of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, General Pandey said that there is a decrease in the local recruitment for terrorism.

"The youths of Shopian have understood that the path of terrorism is futile and there is no gain in walking over that path," Indian Army's Lt Gen DP Pandey said. He further added that in the last two years, there is a steep fall in the local recruitment for terrorism, indicating that locals are not interested in terror activities anymore. "If we look into numbers of this year and the last year, there is a steep drop in terrorist recruitment of locals. And terrorists those who are getting killed are coming from outside," Lt Gen DP Pandey said.

Image: Republic World