Kashmiriyat Is Most Effective Tool To Counter Radicalisation Of Youth By Pakistan: J&K LG

The Lieutenant Governor Union Territory Jammu Kashmir Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the spirit of Kashmiriyat is the most effective tool to counter the radicalisation of youth by Pakistan.

He was addressing a national symposium on counter-radicalisation, a noteworthy initiative by youth, women and Islamic scholars of the Kashmir Division.

"Jammu and Kashmir has always been a land of syncretic culture, of all faiths this inclusive society, the spirit of Kashmiriyat is the most effective tool to counter radicalisation," LG said while addressing a huge gathering at SKICC Srinagar.

While addressing the national symposium, he said that the families and Islamic scholars play important role in challenging the ideology and countering the narrative that legitimises and supports terrorism.

"A strong force of women, youth and Islamic scholars will certainly make the communities more resilient to terrorist ideology and propagandists," he added.

It was for the first time in the history of Kashmir, that a national level symposium was held at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar where in Kashmir youth, women and civil society members participated with great enthusiasm to discuss the methods and ways to counter the Pakistan propaganda and radicalization of Kashmir youth by Pakistan and its covert agencies.

On this occasion, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K was the chief guest and keynote speaker.

The symposium saw an open discussion on Kashmir pandit exodus, rectifying past mistakes saw several dignitaries, civil society members and youth participate with great enthusiasm.

The other issues discussed in the conference were the role of religious leaders in de-radicalization, the role and responsibility of civil society to counter radicalization. The role of the media to build the right narrative was also discussed at the conference.

Talking to Republic Media Network, Chief Patron J&KNPF Sanjay Kumar said that the Government is working hard for the overall development of Kashmir, it's now the responsibility of people especially youth to come forward and make the change visible on the ground and to touch the heights.

He said that our party is continuously working for a good cause and will carry forward this mission across J&K.

He said people should realise now as a contribution towards society in a real sense is important and a priority for the development of Kashmir.

Image: Umar Mehraj