Kashmir's Tallest Indian Tricolour At 100ft To Be Dedicated To The Nation On August 10

The government of Jammu and Kashmir will unveil a 100-foot tricolour near Srinagar's historic Hari Parbat fort. On August 10, the tricolour, which was created in record time, will be dedicated to the country. The tricolour is said to be Kashmir's tallest flag, the foundation stone of which was placed on February 7.

The flag was erected by the Indian Army and Solar Industries Limited after receiving clearance from the Archaeological Survey of India in record time. The flag's creators believe it has the potential to become a tourist attraction in Gulmarg and a new landmark in this beautiful region.

Tallest flag in Kashmir to be dedicated to Nation

Senior Executive of Solar Industries India Limited, Ramit Arora told ANI, "Big accomplishments start from small things. This symbolic and iconic flag will be put up in Kashmir valley. The Indian Army approached us to sponsor this. It is indeed a noble endeavour. This flag is dedicated to the people of Kashmir and entire India."

A recent order by the deputy director, Ashiq Hussain Malik stated, "The chair was apprised that Flag Foundation of India has proposed to hoist a big size flag at Hariparbat fort at the height of 100 feet having the description of 24 feet x36 feet and sought all the necessary logistic support from the Divisional administration as well as from the stakeholders viz; Archeological Survey of India, UT J&K, Forest department, Airport Authority of India, Tourism department."

100 feet tall tricolour

An official told news agency PTI, "The Indian Army in collaboration with the Solar Industry India will install the 'Iconic National Flag' at Gulmarg which would be 100-foot high." He stated that Dagger Division General Officer Commanding (GoC) Major General Virendra Vats, along with Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and actress Vidya Balan, lay the foundation stone for the iconic national flag.

Kashmir's snow-capped mountains, place is likely to become another tourist attraction. Major General Virendra Vats, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Kashmir's 19 Infantry Division, informed, "In this location, a 100-foot-tall National flag will be installed. This development is in line with the numerous efforts that have contributed to Kashmir's peace and stability."

Gulmarg's snow-capped mountains have since long been a popular tourist destination, and the Indian Army has teamed up with Solar Industries India Limited to give a boost to it.

