Kashmir's 'trickshot Artist' Seeks PM Modi's Support After Laurels From Bhaichung, Kroos

Living in a highly digital world, no one is unversed with the power of the internet and social media platforms. We have seen how many people have now climbed up the ladder of success by reaching out to millions of people across the world via the internet. Inspired by social media influencers, a youngster from Kashmir’s Budgam district aspires to become a household name.

Shah Huzaib, a 20-year-old student, who recognises himself as a football trickshot artist has bigger aspirations to be recognised for his creative skills. Yet, that’s not all that he wants; he wants recognition, not just from commoners, but from the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Kashmir's budding internet sensation desires to reach out to PM Modi

Huzaib, a young boy in his twenties, hails from Budgam’s Charari Sharief area and has racked up thousands of followers on his Instagram page with his impressive ‘football- trick skills.’ While going through his videos, one might fall in awe of how smoothly he directs the ball to hit the right spot, however, what’s more appealing is the simplicity of his rusty background which demonstrates how hard the teenager is trying to make the best of his resources.

Aspiring to be lauded and hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NEET Aspirant is trying his best to enhance his skills. While describing his dreams and future aspirations, Huzaib told Republic, “I want to inspire people with my videos and my biggest desire is that my videos should reach PM Narendra Modi. I want him to share my videos, and then only I will feel most appreciated.”

Even as he continues to expand his digital footprint, with celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Bhaichung Bhutia, Real Madrid and Germany footballer Tony Kroos sharing his work, Huzaib wants to reach out to youth in every part of Kashmir. “With the help of the Indian Army and government, I want to reach out to Kashmiri youth in far-flung areas and districts. I want to share my tricks with them, I want to teach them, so that they can grow too,” Huzaib enthused.

Amazing Trick Shots; Keep up the good work Shah! #keepgoing pic.twitter.com/zKaTWnH9Et — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) March 3, 2021

For any social media influencer, consistency in making creative content and uploading it plays a crucial role to foster their growth on the internet. And it appears to be a big challenge for Huzaib, who fears that he might lag due to frequent internet suspension in Kashmir. The sensitive UT is prone to consistent internet cuts and suspension owing to national security reasons.

He is scared that his hard work might not reach fruition if his hometown suffers more internet outages. “I will lose followers and audience in Kashmir and other regions. I will not get any further opportunities, because only the internet is a medium for me to showcase my talent,” he explained.

My video got shoutout from International Footballer @ToniKroos of @realmadrid . Massive ban boy moment.

Big achievement till date. @ToniKroos has played with @Cristiano for 6 years in @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/v3Hxvq6LeX — Shah huzaib (@CharukShah) January 19, 2022

While internet made him successful, Huzaib's journey started under shadow of internet ban

Besides, it’s fascinating that his journey as a ‘football Trickshot’ artist began in 2016 when the internet was blocked for months and curfew restrictions were imposed after the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in all districts of Kashmir. As cellular connections were blocked and schools and colleges were shut, Huzaib got the opportunity to interact with his friends from Srinagar, who visited him in Budgam. Being a cricket player initially, he never had the opportunity to play football, but his Srinagar friends, who enjoyed kicking the ball, invited him once to try the new sport.

Influenced by them, he bought his first pair of football shoes and realised that football interests him more than cricket. Without any delay, he was indulged in the sport. Come 2017, with the restoration of the internet in the picturesque valley, Huzaib started learning football from the videos of his favourite player-- Cristiano Ronaldo. And one fine day after coming across football trickshot videos by ‘Dude Perfect’, he started imitating him and then later developed it into a hobby.

Initially pursuing it as a hobby, he started posting his videos on Facebook and Instagram and found immense support from locals and regional media. Soon after, he became famous for his videos in his area. Years later now, along with his studies, he has dedicated himself to growing his virtual presence to gradually reach the top.

Huzaib urges support from state administration

Speaking about his future aspirations, he apprised that now he desires to make trickshot art popular in India and expects the government’s support. Huzaib wants to urge the state and Central administration to provide him with better equipment, training facilities and a platform to showcase his talent. Huzaib further asserted that he wants to empower Kashmiri Youth and inspire them. He also expressed his desire to represent Kashmir and India on International platforms.

“I want the government to provide me facilities, equipment and permission to shoot trick shots at tourist locations in Kashmir. I want the government to provide me opportunities and a platform where I can display these trickshots,” he stated.

Not just this, within a few years of intense training, he had fine-tuned his skills and garnered recognition from celebs nationally as well as internationally. His creative football skills have made him move out of Kashmir and audition for the popular TV show- India’s Got Talent Season 9 last year in Delhi, but he wasn’t selected. However, he is determined to participate again this year.

(Image: Republic/PIB)