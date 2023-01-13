Kathak Dancers Condemned Air India Pee Gate Accused's Bizarre Defence; 'Absurd Statement'

Kathak dancers have condemned Air India Pee Gate accused Shankar Mishra's counsel's remark that the elderly woman urinated on her seat due to incontinence as she is a Kathak dancer.

During the hearing of Delhi police's plea seeking custodial interrogation of Misha, his counsel told the court, "The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of Kathak dancers have this issue."

Kathak dancers condemn remark

However, Kathak dancers have criticised the remarks. Padma Awardee Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan said that she does not agree with the statement of Mishra's counsel and called it the weirdest reasoning that has ever been put forth.

"He is trying to create a diversion from the fact that he has outraged a woman's modesty. I think this is what we all need to understand that this is not done. you cannot pee on a person," Narayan added.

Soni Chaurasia, another noted Kathak dancer from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, called that statement absurd and said that the Pee Gate accused has insulted all Kathak dancers.

"The statement is a myth as dancers train their minds and body in a way that can remain very balanced for a very long time," Chaurasia said.

The claim by Shankar Mishra's lawyer flies in the face of denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even WhatsApp exchanges between Mishra and the complaint which suggested the episode indeed took place.

Meanwhile, the judge disposed of the police's application for custody saying that the submissions made before him did not seem to have been made in front of the Metropolitan Magistrate. He asked the police to approach the magisterial court with its application afresh.

Mishra is accused of urinating on an elderly woman onboard the business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26.