Another Kathua Shocker: 20-year-old Youth Sexually Assaults Minor Girl; Arrested

The Kathua police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly raping a four-year-old minor girl on Tuesday, in a horrific incident. As per the police, the accused, identified as Ratan Dev, is a resident of the Khagaria district in Bihar and has been residing in the Maroli area of Kathua for the past four months.

According to the police, the victim has been admitted to the Kathua hospital and all possible medical care is being given to her currently. The police further added that they are doing everything possible to help the victim.

Victim's father's statement

The victim's father on Wednesday gave a statement to the Republic TV over the horrifying incident. He said, "I am a fruit vendor. My wife, along with my two-year-old child came to the shop. I asked my wife to go home as the other children are alone. When she reached, she heard our daughter screaming. But by the time, she opened the door, he had fled."

He further added, "My daughter is three and a half years old. I rushed home immediately. Upon reaching home, I rushed to the room where the incident took place. There were two mobiles lying around. Someone was calling him from his company-- Satyam. I reached there and enquired but nobody heard me."

SSP Kathua's statement on the incident

Speaking to the Republic TV, SSP Kathua, Shailendra Kumar said, "This case was reported to us at 2.30 in the afternoon by the victim's parents. They had alleged that their child has been wronged. The prima facie report that the doctors gave after the investigation was pointing in the direction of a sexual assault and it was penetrative in nature. Immediately an FIR was registered and the police teams were pressed into action for identifying the accused."

He further added, "Initially, the identity of the accused could not be ascertained, but within a couple of hours, we could zero down upon his name Ratan Dev. When we tried to reach him, we found out that he was absconding. We used all possible resources, and multiple police teams were formed to track him down. Finally, in the evening, we could trace him near a dry river bed. But since it was too late in the evening, catching him was difficult. With the help of the locals and police teams, we could nab him. Once he was caught, he confessed to his crime and now we have started our routine investigation."

Speaking about the connection of the accused with the family, the SSP said, "The accused is not related, but he knew the family. As per the accused, he had gone there to extend greetings on Holi but when he found the girl alone, he committed the crime."

