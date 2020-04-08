Kathua Police Installs Disinfectant Tunnel To Keep Personnel Safe From Coronavirus

Kathua police has installed a 'disinfectant tunnel' which has been set up at the entrance of the police station in order to stop the spread of the virus and keep the personnel safe from the virus.

Disinfectant tunnel in J&K

'safety isn't expensive it's priceless." a unique disinfectant tunnel prepared by kathua police, in order to sanitise people entering police station .The safety of the people shall be the highest law.. @JmuKmrPolice@ZPHQJammu @igpjmu @shailyIPSspeaks pic.twitter.com/gOL3BHQu2z — Kathua Police (@KathuaPolice) April 7, 2020

The tunnel has been set up at the entrance of the police station and every time a person enters the tunnel, a sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed, since it is known to kill the virus.

ANI reported sources stating that if the concept is successful then it will be deployed at other police stations across the state.

Multiple agencies and institutions across the country have installed disinfectant tunnels as a precautionary measure.

Ministry of Railways on Monday shared a video of a fumigation tunnel where a person can allegedly get sanitized after passing through. The tunnel and a sanitisation room have opened in Jagadhri, Haryana. As per the rail ministry, the tunnel and sanitizer room has been developed to stop the spread of coronavirus. When a person enters the tunnel, "the entire body will be sanitized" as the person moves through the tunnel and exits via the gate.

A disinfection tunnel was set up for the first time in India, near Thennampalayam market, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. The tunnel requires people to walk through it with their arms raised for a few seconds after washing their hands. The people are further sanitised and disinfected by a disinfectant solution sprayed on them, which is capable of killing the virus. The tunnel was inaugurated by K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur's District Collector.

