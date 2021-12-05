Kathua Police Seize 950 Bottles Of Contraband-like Cough Syrups; 4 Drug Peddlers Nabbed

In a major breakthrough, 950 bottles each of 100ml containing contraband-like items corex and maxx cough syrup were seized by the Kathua Police. Further, four inter-state peddlers were arrested in connection with the recovery by the police. Reports also suggest that a Range Rover vehicle has been seized at Govindsar, Kathua's railway station road.

Upon receiving information on the suspected drug dealing, a team of Kathua Police officials along with Executive Magistrate 1st class Kathua under the supervision of Deputy SP Headquarters Kathua Sh. Shammi Kumar-JKPS, inspected a Range Rover vehicle. The car had no number plate and was driven by a person identified as Vikram Sharma, who travelled with three Delhi-based drug peddlers namely Sunny, Hritik Soni, and Pardeep Sapra.

Kathua Police arrests 4 drug peddlers

When the police team searched the vehicle, 950 bottles of contraband-like items "Corex and Maxx" cough syrup were recovered from their illegal possession, the bottles had been concealed in the said vehicle. Following the search, all four persons were arrested.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Kathua police station concerning the drug seizure and further investigation will be conducted on the same.

In addition, Kathua Police have urged people to come forward and share information about any illicit activity observed and has assured that their identity will be kept confidential.

2 Inter-State drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

In another update, Jammu Police on Friday, December 3, arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and recovered over 17 kilograms of poppy from them. The Police informed that several checkpoints were laid at different locations by the police in Jammu based on specific inputs regarding drug peddling.

The police officials added that they intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at Manwal area and recovered from it 17.5 kilograms of poppy.

Earlier on November 25, Police seized 52 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 100 crore from a Punjab-bound truck and arrested one person in connection with the recovery. According to the primary investigation report, the narcotics were smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan to fund terrorism in the Valley.

Initial investigation suggests that the narcotics were smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan to fund terrorism in the Valley.

Image: Republic World