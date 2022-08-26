Kavinder Gupta Lauds J&K HC Order To Reopen Nadimarg Massacre Case; 'Commendable Step'

As the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) High Court ordered to reopen the case of the Nadimarg massacre, former deputy chief minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta welcomed the decision and called it a commendable step. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the BJP leader said that the victims will finally get justice now as the case was closed due to influence which will also be exposed in the probe. Around 24 Kashmiri Pandits were brutally murdered by the militants in the Pulwama district in March 2003.

"The period of terror had begun during the year 1989-1990. At that time the people who were targeted belonged to the minority community. Many cases were closed due to influence and whosoever was involved in this will come out in the investigation, said Kavinder Gupta.

But it is a commendable step that J&K High Court is reopening the 2003 Nadimarg case in which almost over a dozen Kashmiri pandits were killed in that. Those who were waiting for justice will get justice now. J&K administration & government deserves compliments", he added.

While speaking about the J&K core committee meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Kavinder Gupta added, "Discussion about the circumstances of J&K take place from time to time. Contemplation and brainstorming sessions also happen from time to time in the political atmosphere of the valley with the higher authorities. Today our leadership has called us and solutions will be taken".

J&K HC Reopens Nadimarg Massacre Case

In the hearing related to the reopening of the Nadimarg massacre case, HC Judge Justice Sanjay Dhar said, "During the pendency of the trial of the case, the prosecution moved an application before the trial court seeking permission to examine material prosecution witnesses on commission, as according to the prosecution, these witnesses had migrated out of Kashmir valley and they were reluctant to depose before the trial court at Shopian in view of the threat perception."

Adding further he said, "The aforesaid application came to be dismissed by the Principal Sessions Judge, Shopian, vide his order dated 09.02.2011. The said order was challenged by the prosecution by way of Criminal Revision Petition No.18/2011. On 21.12.2011, the aforesaid revision petition came to be dismissed by this Court (High Court)."

Notably, following this, a new petition in High Court in 2014 was filed by the State to challenge the proceedings from the date of framing of the charge by the trial court and a direction was sought for a fresh trial of the case or in the alternative to transfer the case to any court of competent jurisdiction at Jammu so that statements of all the migrated witnesses were recorded in the said case without any fear. However, even this petition was dismissed by the HC back then in 2014.

Nadimarg massacre

Atrocities on Kashmiri pandits continued even after the 1990s wherein the community members fled the Kashmir valley following the rise in violence against them. On March 23, 2003, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came dressed in counterfeit military uniforms to Nadimarg in the Pulwama district and killed 24 Kashmiri Pandits by lining them and shooting at them. The victims included 11 men, 11 women and two small boys of which one was 2 years old.

