Kavinder Gupta Slams Abdullah's Targeted Killings Remark; Highlights Development In J&K

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta slammed National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on his 'killings won't stop in Jammu & Kashmir' statement.

On Monday, the former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the Central government and asked now that Article 370 has been abrogated, and why such incidents are still happening.

Kavinder Gupta calls Farooq Abdullah's statement Irresponsible

Kavinder Gupta hit out at the NC chief for blaming BJP and highlighted development work in the Valley under the Central government post-abrogation of Article 370.

"Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah has claimed that targeted killings will keep happening here and BJP is responsible for it. After the abrogation of Article 370, an atmosphere of peace has spread across the valley as no more stone pelting takes place, organisations like Hurriyat which used to support Pakistan have been silenced, and civilians who used to attend funerals of militants have stopped. Killing about 500 militants in the last one and a half year is a big example in itself," he said in response to Farooq Abdullah's statement.

"J&K witnessed the highest number of tourists in the last 75 years. Efforts are being made by the security forces and administration to keep the valley safe. Soon peace and tranquillity will prevail in Jammu & Kashmir. This is an irresponsible statement and sends the wrong message," added the BJP leader.

Reacting to the recent killing of a Kashmir Pandit, Farooq Abdullah earlier said, "The killings will never stop till justice is delivered."

"Earlier, they used to blame Article 370 for everything now that it has been removed then why such incidents are still happening in the Valley? Who is responsible for this, tell me. If the situation had actually improved as they say then this Pandit wouldn’t have been killed," he said. His statement came in connection with the recent targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in his orchard by terrorists in Shopian

On Saturday, a Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat, was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the sources, the victim succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence. The Kashmiri Pandit received bullet injuries in the terror attack after which he was rushed to the district hospital in Shopian. According to police sources, it has been reported that the terror-outfit Al-Badr is claiming responsibility for the attack.

Soon after the incident, the Indian army along with Jammu and Kashmir police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter in order to nab the terrorists behind the attack. Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces neutralised four terrorists in two anti-terror operations.

This incident triggered massive protests in Jammu as migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees came out on the streets and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The community demanded the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. "There is a climate of feat. We get threats every day. We demand the government to relocate us from there (Kashmir) at least till the time the situation gets better," one demonstrator told Republic.

(Image: PTI)