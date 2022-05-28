Kavinder Gupta Slams Pak PM Over 'Article 370' Demand; 'interfering In Internal Matters'

Following the call by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for withdrawing the abrogation of Article 370 in India, former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Saturday, May 28, launched a scathing attack on the Pakistani PM stating that he is working on the direction of the ISI and the Pakistan military.

Speaking to ANI on the same, the BJP leader slammed Shehbaz Sharif for interfering in the internal matters of India and further added that such statements are being made to divert the attention of the world from their own instability.

Asserting that it is an internal matter of India, Gupta also said that Pakistan does not address its own problems and issues and instead interferes in the internal matters of another country. However, "their deeds are now exposed to the world", Gupta added.

"We can talk to Pakistan regarding handing over Kashmir to us that they have occupied forcefully, but not on the internal matters of our country. As far as peace is concerned in South Asia, today Pakistan is solely responsible for every kind of disturbance in the world as they are not taking care of their country and their people but are trying to spread terrorism," the former J&K deputy CM said.

Notably, the fierce reactions by the J&K BJP leader came just a day after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif called upon the Indian government to restore Article 370.

Pakistan PM demands restoration of Article 370

During a late-night address to the nation on Friday, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif called upon the Indian government for withdrawing the abrogation of Article 370 in India to ensure peace, especially in South Asia.

That being said, he also made it clear that Pakistan would be engaging in talks over outstanding issues only after the decision is reversed.

"For lasting peace in South Asia, it is India's responsibility to revoke the unilateral and illegal decisions of August 5, 2019, so that we can resolve all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir through talks", he said.

(Image: ANI/AP)