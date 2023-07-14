KC Venugopal Suspects Conspiracy Behind BJP Support To Silverline Project

Congress leader KC Venugopal, suspects conspiracy behind the BJP's showing the green flag to Metroman's alternative to the contentious high-speed rail project. In his Facebook post, he vocally stated that the Silverline project that was shelved due to huge public protests is being revived with the support of the BJP by the CPI(M).

"A meeting held by Sreedharan and KV Thomas that results in an alternative plan in two days and quick support rendered by K Surendran of the BJP, without doubt, reeks of conspiracy," he said.

Less than a week after KV Thomas, the Kerala government's special representative in New Delhi, held talks with Metroman E Sreedharan on revamping its highly controversial K-Rail (Silverline) project, a semi-high-speed rail line network connecting Kasargode and Thiruvananthapuram, all eyes are on the Congress party for its stand on the issue.

The state BJP leadership, which had conducted high-decibel protests against the first DPR of Silverline, seems to have found resonance with Metroman's alternative. BJP President K Surendran, after meeting with Sreedharan, told the media that he is convinced that the high-speed rail project is beneficial to the state.

The statement of Surendran came as a surprise to many, as the party had vociferously fought for the Vande Bharat train and the need for the state government to spend an estimated 1 lakh crore on the Silverline project when Indian Railways is already at work upgrading the rail network. Metroman's alternative also costs the same amount. "It can be done in 5–6 years if work is allocated to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation," the veteran railway engineer told the media, promising minimal environmental damage as the new alternative path will be predominantly on elevated structures.

However, the principal opposition party of the state, The Indian National Congress, has opted for a wait-and-watch approach in the matter and stated that they are yet to see the new proposal of Sreedharan and chose to speak about it after studying it.

77-year-old KV Thomas, once a senior leader of the Congress party, was unhappy with the grand old party after he felt cornered and not given a deserving position in the party. He flipped to the left and became its envoy in Delhi.

Interestingly, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has called out the BJP-CPIM camaraderie before the Lok Sabha election and alleged it to be a conspiracy.

Cherian Phillip, Congress's Nava Kerala Action Plan coordinator, took to Facebook to call KV Thomas a dalal in the deal. He alleged that this is a political trade-off between the BJP and CPIM for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in return for leftist support for BJP candidates in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. " I stand by my Facebook Post. I do not want to speak more," he said while speaking to Republic Digital. "The KPCC will decide on its stance after due study and consideration of the proposed new alternative. I do not want to make any statement that would paint Congress as an anti-development party," he said.