KCR Announces 30% Fitment For All Telangana Govt Employees, Retirement Age Increased To 61

In a major boost to the government employees and teachers, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a salary hike to all employees from 1st April 2021. The Corona disaster had shattered the state economy. Due to an unexpected fiscal deficit, the 11th pay revision was delayed. In the present scenario of recuperating the economy, "we are revising the 11th pay scale in a better manner that will cover all the employees, teachers in the state," CM KCR stated.

As requested by the govt employees, the state government has started the process of promotions, till now 80 per cent of the promotion process of employees is completed. After this process is completed, 100% of eligible employees will get promotions in the state. Soon the Government will begin the process of filling vacancies created by promotions.

"Government has decided to reduce the age limit from 75 years to 70 years for 15% additional quantum of pension to the retired government employees & teachers. All state government employees and teachers will get 30 per cent fitment and to this effect, the orders will be implemented from 1st April 2021", KCR announced READ | Telangana MLC poll: TRS candidate Rajeshwar Reddy retains seat

Inter-district transfers

For the spouse of employees and teachers who are working in different districts, the government will immediately start the process of inter-district transfers to accommodate them to work in one district. The government will give permission to the Andhra Pradesh teachers who are working in the Telangana to return to their home state and the government will issue orders. The government has decided to provide 180 days of maternity leave along with wages to the KGBV Women Staff.

Speaking during the Telangana budget session, CM said along with financial recession across the country Corona pandemic has severely shattered the state economy. Corona has destroyed the economies of all countries across the World. Due to the lockdown imposed by the Central government the public life in the state came to stand still and financial activities were also paralysed. Due to Corona, the income levels declined and the state has experienced a severe financial deficit. Though the state is in severe financial crisis it is decided to pay PRC-related 12 months arrears to the employees as the government is having special concern for them. It is ensured to get these arrears along with retirement benefits, he added.

The state government has decided to enhance the retirement gratuity of employees and teachers from Rs.12 lakhs to Rs.16 lakhs. Govt has also increased the retirement age from 58 years to 61 years.

Image: telangana.gov.in