KCR Describes PM As 'good Friend'; BJP Warns Against Telangana CM's Political Ploy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has surprised many by indicating a potential cessation of hostilities with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through his recent remark describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "good friend." The statement came during a press conference held by KCR in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Thursday, where he expressed his cordial relationship with the Prime Minister.

KCR stated, "Modi Ji, mere ache mitra hai" (PM Modi is my good friend). He further explained that they have exchanged thoughts on multiple occasions during meetings at NITI Aayog and other gatherings. He said that these interactions have provided opportunities for sharing best practices and discussing new ideas on good governance with the Prime Minister. According to KCR, such exchanges of ideas are not unusual and have been a part of their interactions.

"When we meet at NITI Aayog and other meetings, there were instances of sharing best practices and new ideas on good governance with the Prime Minister. The exchanging of ideas happens, there is nothing new in this," he said. Notably, KCR's remark on PM Modi holds significance after reports suggest that the BRS party chief is unlikely to attend the Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, owing to its differences with the Congress party.

'Don't fall for KCR's gimmick': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana chief, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, swiftly dismissed KCR's remarks as mere political gimmickry. Kumar questioned why, if KCR considers PM Modi his friend, he did not receive the Prime Minister at the airport or attend NITI Aayog meetings. He cautioned against falling for KCR's alleged tricks, claiming that the Telangana Chief Minister was conspiring to damage the BJP's reputation while enhancing the image of the Congress party.

The BJP leader accused KCR of destroying the state of Telangana during his tenure and argued that true development could only be achieved under a "Double Engine" government of the BJP. "Telangana is totally destroyed under the rule of KCR, Development is possible only with the Double Engine government of BJP," he said.