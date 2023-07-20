KCR Govt Announces Rs 1 Lakh Assistance Scheme For Minorities, Opposition Calls It Jumla

In the run up to the Telangana state assembly elections, the Telangana Fianance Minister on Thursday announced that the state government would provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the minorities in the state without the necessity of bank approval.

“A Government Order (G.O.) is going to be issued regarding the same in a couple of days,” Harish Rao said, at a minorities’ programme held at the city’s Jal Vihar. He further said, "After a request from Minister of Home Mahmood Ali, the Chief Minister ordered me to push the file forward in two days.” The Finance Minister disclosed that recently Mahmood Ali met Chief Minister and requested for schemes which would uplift the minorities of the state. The Finance Minister did not elaborate on the features of the scheme but said that the BRS government wanted to help the minorities.

Hitting out at the Congress, Harish Rao said that they always used the minorities for their vote bank but never worked for the benefit of those people. Congress says something and does something different. Reacting to the comments made by Harish Rao, Telangana Congress leader Chamala Kiran said that all these schemes are just Jumlas and nothing else. “Earlier they spoke about 12 per cent reservation which did not happen. Even today as they are talking about giving Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the minorities, the benefits should reach the people else the community will teach them a lesson." he remarked.

The announcement of the new scheme for the minorities comes a week after the Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalized’s (ASEEM) representation to state Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Telangana government on minorities welfare.

Telangana BJP spokesperson Rachana Reddy said, "BRS and its leader KCR has now come up with another jumla, earlier they had come up with Dalit Bandhu and now they are saying they would give Rs 1 lakh to the minorities as financial assistance. This is just another initiation of vote bank politics ahead of the elections. This is nothing but a mischief which is initiated by AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi to woo the voters during the Telangana Assembly elections."