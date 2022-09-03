KCR Govt To Celebrate Sept 17 As 'Telangana National Integration Day' After Owaisi's Plea

In order to mark the occasion of Hyderabad completing 75 years as part of the Indian Union, the Telangana Cabinet on Saturday announced to celebrate 'Telangana National Integration Day' from September 16 to 18. The Chief Minister's Office said, "The evolution of Telangana society from monarchy to democracy is entering its 75th year on September 17, 2022."

"Observing September 17 as 'Telangana National Unity Day', the state government has decided to organise the opening ceremonies of 'Telangana National Unity Diamond Festival' for three days (September 16 to 18, 2022) and the closing ceremonies on September 16, 17, 18, 2023," the CMO said.

Notably, the Telangana government's announcement came after AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to call the day 'National Integration Day' and not 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

Sharing his letter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Twitter wrote, "September 17 marks merger of erstwhile Hyderabad State with Union of India. Wrote to Amit Shah and Telangana CMO suggesting that the day should be observed as National Integration Day. It’ll be an occasion to celebrate the struggles of people against both colonial and autocratic rule."

17 September marks merger of erstwhile Hyderabad State with Union of India. Wrote to @AmitShah & @TelanganaCMO suggesting that the day should be observed as National Integration Day. It’ll be an occasion to celebrate the struggles of people against both colonial & autocratic rule pic.twitter.com/A05hkJo5Sl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 3, 2022

Centre announced 'Hyderabad State Liberation Day'

In order to mark Hyderabad State Liberation Day, the Union government has announced a year-long commemoration celebration with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest at the inaugural event on September 17. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy also informed that letters were written to the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them to the inaugural programme at the Hyderabad Parade Grounds.

"I am happy to inform you that the Government of India, after careful consideration of the various aspects, decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. The Government of India has approved the year-long commemoration of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' from Sep 17, 2022, to Sep 17, 2023," Reddy wrote in each of the letters dated September 3.