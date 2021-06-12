KCR Govt To Provide Rs 339 Cr To Villages, Rs 148 Cr To Municipalities Every Month

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Friday, June 11, that the state government has passed new Panchayat Raj and Municipality Acts, under which the state government will allocate Rs 339 crore to village development and Rs 148 crore to municipal development each month. According to the CM, the state government has passed new Panchayat Raj and Municipality Acts and is providing significant help to rural and urban areas, something that is not done anywhere else in the country. While providing financial help to villages and municipalities, the government also filled all vacancies, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Telangana CM to provide relief package to villages, municipalities

Every month, Rs 339 crore is dedicated to village development and Rs 148 crore to municipal development. He said that the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs had produced positive results. He believes it is important to learn why Panchayat Raj and Municipalities personnel are failing to perform their tasks. He stated that if he discovers any laxity on the side of the employees during his surprise visits, he will not spare them.

On Friday, Rao presided over a high-level review meeting on the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs, announcing that he would make surprise visits across the state beginning June 19 to assess the progress of the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs, as well as how Panchayat Raj and Municipal officers are performing. The CM further announced that on June 13, a meeting with Additional Collectors and District Panchayat Raj officers will be convened at Pragathi Bhavan to examine the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs being implemented on the ground (DPOs).

The CM has directed the responsible officials to create a chart detailing the actions taken to combat seasonal diseases and create a culture of developing an action plan to combat seasonal diseases. According to the CM, there has been a decline in Coronavirus throughout the state, with the positivity rate falling to 4.7 percent. He stated that once the Coronavirus has subsided, the State will launch another round of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs. He also asked the Forest Department to keep up a concerted effort to expand the state's green cover.

The CM noted, "We have appointed additional Collectors to ensure development in villages and urban areas. They have to concentrate on the field level. They have to encourage DPOs and other staff to achieve the targets. But Additional Collectors are not doing their job on the expected lines. I have expected a lot from them and they are not up to the mark. Panchayat Raj and Municipal Ministers cannot do everything. In each district minister concerned, MLA and MLCs and other public representatives and officials should take an active part in Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs. Create awareness among people and make them stakeholders in the program."

KCR directs officials to focus on seasonal diseases

CM Rao added, "It is natural that seasonal diseases spread during every season. During Monsoon, malaria, Dengue, and in winter Swine Flu and diarrhea diseases will spread. With diseases like Corona at the backdrop, preventive measures should be in place. For this, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, and medical and health departments should work in coordination."

He wanted ASHA workers, ANMs, hospital staff and health department officials to be reminded to take preventive steps such as cleaning the water tanks. People will gather around public representatives, according to the CM, when they see concrete progress. He claims that the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programs have already shown to be successful and are among the best in the country. In light of this, officials should work harder to break their carelessness.

Rao explained, "Henceforth, Municipal Directors, Panchayat Raj Commissioners should visit districts and villages and mingle with people and assess the progress of works." He wanted DPOs also to be part of the village tours. He wanted stern action to be taken against the illegal layouts. He wanted Collectors to become part of preparing the Municipal Budgets. He wanted trees to be planted on either side of the national highways and Contractors should be entrusted with the job. He also wanted more focus on the revival of the forests in the state."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI