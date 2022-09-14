'KCR Has Caught Modi Syndrome': Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Takes Jibe At CM

Slamming the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for his government's 'unfulfilled promises' and the village revenue assistant (VRA) strike in the state, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that KCR has caught "Modi syndrome". The BJP leader further claimed that the state government is not paying attention to the concerns of VRAs, who have been on strike since for 50 days now.

Kumar lashed out at Chief Minister KCR for not appreciating the Prime Minister enough for his hard work for the country. Following KCR's numerous attacks on PM Modi, the BJP state president has said that the Chief Minister has caught "Modi Syndrome" as he can not stop talking about the Prime Minister during his meetings and press briefings.

Commenting on the VRAs strike, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "The VRAs are on strike for 50 days. So far 30 VRAs have died. They are poor, hardworking employees and are merely asking for promises made by KCR in the state Assembly to be fulfilled. They are going on strike as KCR is not fulfilling the promises given by him."

"Ministers and MLAs have not been paying attention to the concerns of VRAs and instead are baton charging the VRAs sitting on strike. BJP strongly condemns the baton charge against VRAs", the BJP state president was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar further intensified his attack on the Chief Minister for condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added, "Assembly meetings were held to scold PM Modi and the Centre, but there was nothing done to end the VRA issue. Why he was not discussing the VRA strike in the Assembly? He is holding an assembly in an imperative situation, but not with any other intention."

"Instead of accepting the greatness of PM Modi, KCR is mocking him. ‘You (KCR) are a fascist’. KCR has caught Modi syndrome. Moreover, KCR dreams of becoming the leader of the country. Who cannot give an appointment to anyone?" BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar added.

Does KCR really has 'Modi syndrome'?

Telangana Chief Minister KCR was time and again seen attacking not just the BJP or the Centre, but the Prime Minister as well. Notably, he was heard mocking PM Modi's famous "Gujarat model". He had also alleged that the PM chooses outfits based on elections and panders to states ahead of elections.

KCR's comments on PM Modi often get connected to the Chief Minister's aspirations of becoming the Prime Minister of the country. KCR is also planning to build an anti-BJP alliance (third front) to oust the saffron party ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

VRAs issue in Telangana

Notably, the Telangana government in 2020 abolished the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) system and introduced a new Revenue Act to address land-related issues. The post of the VRO was primarily created to maintain revenue records at the village level. However, while the KCR government dismissed the post, it was promised that the VROs will be absorbed into different government departments. The regularisation and hike in salary were also promised by the state government. However, the promises have not been fulfilled till date, triggering unrest among the VRAs across the state.