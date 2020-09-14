KCR Inspects Yadadri Temple Renovation Work, Instructs To Renovate As Per 'Agama Sastra'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Sunday to perform the deity's darshan and to conduct an inspection of the temple which is under renovation. He instructed officials that renovation works should be done without any hurry or lapses as the temple complex should continue to exist for several years to come.

A press statement from the CMO stated that the chief minister's desire that the Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple complex should be made to reflect and highlight spirituality and pleasure. He said the renovation works should be conducted by strictly following the Agama Sastra guidelines, traditions (ancient manual for worship temples and buildings).

The chief minister asserted that infrastructural facilities should be created for offering several poojas and services for the presiding deity and facilities should also be created for the devotees visiting the temple. He also said that the construction works epitomise beauty.

200 acres for cottages

The CM suggested that the temple ring road should be developed like a necklace. He wanted provisions should be made for walking and cycling tracks, greenery and illumination along the ring road. The chief minister emphasised on the comfort of the devotees visiting the temple. He said the construction should be in such a way that no matter how great the number of devotees visit the temple, they should have a comfortable darshan and stay. Parking lots should be created having the capacity to park 5,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers, the chief minister said.

To beautify the temple complex and the entire temple town, the chief minister instructed to add more greenery to the town by planting more trees. He said the Gandi Tank situated next to the temple be filled with water from Kaleswaram every two months.

Recalling the greatness of the town, the chief minister said that Yadadri was famous for Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham and hence provision and facilities should be made in the temple to make 4,000 people perform the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham at one go.

He suggested cottages should be constructed in another 200 acres. He also instructed the officials to complete as quickly as possible the construction of Kalyana Katta, Bus Stand, Pushkarini Railing, and roads. The Chief Minister instructed the concerned authorities to remove contractors who fail to complete the work as per schedule. He wanted the RTC officials to provide free bus service to the devotees from the bus stand to the temple. The chief minister inspected the temple renovation works for about six hours during his visit to the temple and also ordered his cabinet to release Rs 75 crore in the next three weeks for the temple works.

(With inputs from agencies)

