KCR Leaves For Delhi, To Inaugurate BRS Office On Dec 14

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi to inaugurate the office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on December 14, his first visit to the national capital after the Election Commission gave its approval to the name change of TRS.

During his visit to Delhi, Rao, also known as KCR, is likely to address a press conference.

Rao would organise a 'yagam' (special form of ritualistic worship) after inaugurating the party office in Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar on Sunday inspected the arrangements for the party office inauguration and the 'yagam', BRS sources said.

Noted Vastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja was also present on the occasion.

Rao had laid the foundation stone for the TRS office in Delhi in September last year on the land allotted by Centre at Vasant Vihar.

During his earlier visits to Delhi this year, Rao had met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and also Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and discussed various national issues.

With the EC approving the name change of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Rao on December 9 formally hoisted the pink colour flag of BRS and exuded confidence that the "pink flag would fly high on the Red Fort one day".

Addressing party leaders after unveiling the BRS flag at the party headquarters here, he gave the slogan of 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (farmers' government this time) and said new economic, environment, water, electricity and women empowerment policies are needed in the country.

