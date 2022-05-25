Snubbing PM Modi, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to skip the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian School of Business on May 26. The PM is the chief guest for this Hyderabad event and will address the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme, award medals to scholars, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ‘ISB MyStamp and Special Cover’ on this occasion. As per sources, the TRS supremo will visit Bengaluru on the same day where he is set to meet former PM Deve Gowda.

During the PM's previous visit to Telangana in February, a controversy erupted as KCR deputed Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive the former at the Hyderabad airport. Moreover, he was conspicuous by his absence at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT and the inauguration of the Statue of Equality- functions where PM Modi was present. KCR's moves are being seen in the light of the BJP emerging as a key player in Telangana politics by winning 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election, 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards and the Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections.

KCR eyes national impact

Over the last few months, KCR has often expressed a desire to unite other regional forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of the BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues. On February 13, the Telangana CM announced that he will soon meet both Banerjee as well as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in an endeavour to unite political parties against the BJP government. A week later, he visited Mumbai along with a delegation comprising his daughter K Kavitha, actor Prakash Raj and other TRS leaders and met both Thackeray as well as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Addressing a press conference alongside the Maharashtra CM on February 20, KCR said, "There is a need in the country for a strong, inclusive India. We will speak to regional parties and national parties as well. We want to work with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and fight for democracy and justice. I invite Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad. I am very happy after today's meeting. We will talk with more CMs of other states".

On TRS' 21st Foundation Day, the party adopted a resolution vowing to play a key role in national politics and called for an end to the 'divide and rule' policies allegedly pursued by the Centre.