KCR To Visit Bihar To Meet Nitish, Will Distribute Cheques To Families Of Galwan Martyrs

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao will travel to the state of Bihar on 31st August in order to meet and provide financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan Valley in the ambush by Chinese troops in 2020.

The CM, who is also referred to in shorthand as KCR, will depart for Bihar's capital Patna from Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Along with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, KCR will distribute cheques to the bereaved families of the soldiers. He will also extend financial assistance to the families of 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire mishap at the Secunderabad timber depot.

As per sources, Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of each soldier and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each will be handed over to the families of the deceased migrant workers.

Upon the invitation of the Chief Minister of the newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government, Nitish Kumar, KCR will also participate in the afternoon lunch programme.

On the occasion, both the CMs, who are now part of the opposition since Nitish Kumar's JD(U) broke their ties with the NDA recently, are likely to discuss national politics.

'BJP Mukt Bharat' In 2024: KCR

On Monday, CM K Chandrashekar Rao attacked the NDA administration in the federal government, urging people to commit to create a "BJP-mukt Bharat" by 2024. At the same time, he predicted that a government of farmers will take power at the federal level in the future.

KCR referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "Golmaal PM" and declared that whatever the Centre and he say are "blatant lies" when speaking to the public at Peddapalli.

"We all should take a pledge and be prepared to create BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024. We should march forward with that slogan. Then only we can save this country, otherwise there is no scope to save this Nation," he said.