KCR Urges PM Modi To Take Steps For Ukraine-returned Students To Continue Courses In India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to help medical students who have returned from Ukraine to complete their education by allowing them to join medical colleges in India. Citing the future of students which is jeopardised due to the Russia-Ukraine war, KCR asked PM Modi to do 'everything possible' to save the students' careers.

The letter also points out that most of the students are 'middle class' and that they lose savings of a lifetime if they are not given a chance to complete the course.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to PM Modi seeking his intervention to help medical students who have returned from Ukraine to complete their education by allowing them to join medical colleges in India pic.twitter.com/tKdoDcoc7T — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

Over 20,000 students returned to India after the war broke out in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a similar letter was also written by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asking PM Modi to ensure the suffering students are accommodated in medical schools in India by increasing 2-5% seats in all government and private medical colleges in the country.

Plea in SC to allow medical students from Ukraine to continue education in India

On March 13, it was reported that a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions on the issue of admission and continuation of studies in the country by Indian medical students who were recently evacuated from war-hit Ukraine.

The plea also sought directions from the Centre to provide a medical subject equivalency orientation programme for admitting them in the Indian curriculum. The PIL, filed by advocate Rana Sandeep Bussa and others, said that their writ petition seeks to invoke the most salient fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 - the protection of life and personal liberty.

Indian medical students rescued from Ukraine requests Govt to allow studies in India

The medical students evacuated from Ukraine has also made an appeal to the Central Government of India to make the necessary provisions for them to get admission in Indian medical colleges.

"I don't want to go back to Ukraine, expecting the Central government to do something about our education here," said Pratisksha Sharma, a medical student who returned from Ukraine.

To complete their studies in India, students might have to commence a new course from the beginning again in whichever country they want to pursue their education. In addition to that, the necessary measures that should be taken to secure their future are the establishment of class facilities with special requirements and the quality education provided by Ukrainian medical institutions by the state authorities to ensure that no student is denied an education.